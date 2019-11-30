Overwatch currently free to play until December 4th

Overwatch is a pretty seasoned game at this point, but still great fun, but if you've yet to give it a try, now is your chance, as the game is free to play all the way through to the 4th of December.

The game is free on Battle.net, which you'll need to download and install if you don't already have it. You won't be able to play the game after the trial ends, though, but if you do decide to buy, all your progress and will come across to the full version.

The good news is if you do enjoy it, you can get 20% off the base game, and 50% off the Legendary edition, should you be in the market for extra skins and cosmetics.



