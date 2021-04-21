Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 19 years

Jeff Kaplan, the game director for Overwatch, and known as "Papa Jeff" among the game community, has departed Blizzard after 19 years working for the company.

Kaplan made the announcement on the Overwatch blog page, stating that it was "truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience."

Before his time working on Overwatch, Kaplan was a designer and director on World of Warcraft (and various expansions) - he is perhaps best known for his work on Overwatch though, thanks to his role in presenting many of the community update videos and his appearances in the annual Overwatch Yule Log videos, where he would sit silently in front of a Christmas tree and simply drink from an Overwatch mug.

Kaplan will be replaced by Aaron Keller, who is the assistant director of the game. Keller also left messages of support, stating that "Jeff’s been a great leader, mentor, and friend, and he knows how much we’re going to miss him. I’ve been lucky to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years in building something that continues to inspire people all around the world, and I’m honored to carry the torch forward."

Overwatch 2's development is continuing a-pace, though, with Keller noting that Blizzard will be sharing more frequent updates on the game soon.