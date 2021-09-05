Overwatch League 2022 will use an early Overwatch 2 build

If you're looking forward to seeing more of Overwatch 2, then the next season of Overwatch League will be the golden opportunity, with the event now slated to use an early version of the game when it kicks off in April of next year.

The 2022 season will be fought on an early build of the game, according to a Blizzard spokesman speaking to PC Gamer. There'll be a few differences apparently, with matches being 5v5 instead of the traditional 6 per team, and there'll also be just one tank per team. The game also has a brand new PvE mode that will be a new direction for the franchise so far.

Overwatch 2 will also include all of the content from Overwatch 1 apparently and will allow players to cross-play that content between different versions. We'll know more about the next season of Overwatch League as it gets closer, but given the plans in question, it does hint that Overwatch 2 will release next year at some stage.