Overwatch's executive producer has departed Blizzard

It's another big-name departure for Blizzard, with reports now coming in via Bloomberg that the executive producer for Overwatch, Chacko Sonny, is leaving the company this week.

The news was announced internally today, with the new heads of Blizzard, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, stating that Sonny was "a thoughtful leader" and that it "has been an absolute privilege" to work alongside him. Sonny also told colleagues that his time at Blizzard had been "one of the best experiences of my career."

Activision Blizzard has been dogged by accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against employees, which recently resulted in the Department of Fair Employment and Housing filing a lawsuit against the developer, along with a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board and an official SEC Investigation into the handing of workplace abuse complaints. It seems likely this resignation is unrelated to these issues, however, with Sonny being described as "well-respected" to Bloomberg.

There's no word yet on how this might affect the development of Overwatch 2, although the timing is no doubt less than ideal. We do know that currently, there's plans to use the game at next year's Overwatch League tournament, so we may learn more then.