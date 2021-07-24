Overwatch's latest map reveal cancelled in light of abuse allegations?

Activision Blizzard has been facing multiple allegations in a lawsuit that alleges the company has an ingrained culture of sexual, and racial, harassment against its employees. The company has since defended itself (and contradicted itself) by claiming the lawsuit is "distorted" and "in many cases false," while also calling the allegations "disturbing." The lawsuit, brought forward by the state of California, has also been criticized by Activision as being filed by "unaccountable state bureaucrats."

The situation may now have caused Blizzard to put the reveal for a new Overwatch map on hold, according to Dexerto. The new deathmatch map, known as Malevento, was allegedly planned to be revealed yesterday, and apparently was (or may still be) set to release on the 17th of August.

The map would have been set in a small Italian town and feature a secret Talon base within it. The reveal never went live, and Activision Blizzard is currently on a PR radio silence. While there's no official news on why the reveal was cancelled, you have to believe that the timing would have been, to say the least, very poor (and likely not well received.)

The lawsuit and subsequent storm on social media following the revelation against Activision Blizzard continues on, and we'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation as it goes forward.