Overwatch's Lead Writer Michael Chu has departed Blizzard

Michael Chu, lead writer for Overwatch, has confirmed today that he has left Blizzard after twenty years of service at the company.

Chu started with the company back in 2001 as a tester on Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, and has moved his way up the ranks at the company in the intervening two decades. In a statement released on Twitter, Chu stated he was moving on to "new adventures".





Twenty years after first walking through the doors at Blizzard, I’m moving on to new adventures! Overwatch has been an amazing experience and one that I will treasure forever. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years! https://t.co/rG4zPe9SGC — Michael Chu (@westofhouse) March 11, 2020

Chu also posted a message to his blog, stating ;

When I first walked through the doors of Blizzard Entertainment 20 years ago, my only dream was to help make the games I had spent countless hours of my life playing. From the battles between the races of Azeroth in Warcraft to the corruption of humanity as pawns of the Eternal Conflict in Diablo, I was lucky enough to tell stories in these amazing universes and help bring them to life. And I have had the great fortune to get to know and interact with the passionate global community that played our games

We don't know where Chu intends to head next, but you have to believe that his departure is going to have an effect on the future direction of Overwatch 2, which will have even more focus on storyline with Story and Hero missions included, as well as PvE missions.

Blizzard also released a statement on Chu's departure, stating that the company was "grateful to Michael for his contributions, and his presence at Blizzard will be missed". They also stated that they didn't expect Overwatch 2's development to be significantly impacted.