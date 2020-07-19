Paradox Interactive purchase Iceflake Studios

Paradox Interactive have confirmed they have purchased Iceflake Studios, who are best known for their work on Surviving the Aftermath, a post-apocalyptic management strategy sim.

It's the second purchase for Paradox this month, who also purchased a mobile developer, Playrion, two weeks ago. Paradox now has nine internal studios under its belt, with a new studio, Paradox Tinto, due to launch in Spain this year too.

Iceflake has other games in the series including Surviving Mars, and previously developed Tropico. The studio's co-founder, Lasse Liljedahl, stated that the two companies "had a very like-minded approach" and that their "collaboration with Surviving the Aftermath has been excellent and showed how similar our approach to development is. So when Paradox suggested that we could become part of the family, we were thrilled."



