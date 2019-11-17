Path of Exile 2 isn't a new game, bizarrely

Path of Exile 2 was officially confirmed today at ExileCon, and while you might be expecting that to mean a new game, weirdly, the sequel won't be a new, stand-alone title, instead being an expansion to the original game.

It'll add a brand new seven-act story that is set 20 years after the events of the, well, for lack of a better term, first game, and will be bringing overhauled mechanics along with it, as well as visual updates and new physics-based rendering.

From that point of view then, it is sort-of a "new" game, but one expanded from the original game and bringing all that old content along with it for the ride, replacing the original engine. This is an interesting approach, and may help bring a breath of fresh air the already existing content.



The game will use the same classes as the current one, but the new story will require you to create a new character, you won't be able to bring your current one over from the first story. There'll also be 19 Ascendancy Classes which are different from what is currently available, but again this will be exclusive to the new story.

All your unlockables and cosmetics will be kept and available across both stories, though, which is nice.

As for when? Well there's no release date, and testing isn't due until late 2020, so don't expect a releas eany time soon. Stay tuned to GameFront for any updates as we learn them.