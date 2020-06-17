PAX Online is set to be a nine day super-extravaganza

EGX, PAX Australia, and PAX West have all been cancelled this year, for obvious reasons, but taking their place will be a nine-day super-event, organized by all three, known as PAX Online.

The event is set to take place between the 12th and 20th of September this year and will be free for everyone. It'll be running for 24 hours a day during the whole nine-day marathon, and feature online adaptations of your favourite convention events.

There'll be digital panels, concerts and competitions. Panels are a big part of any convention and this is the most exciting aspect, hopefully allowing everyone to take part and potentially ask questions. There'll be some game demos made available for people to download in place of the usual game demos that are set up at such events.

There'll also be online shops to purchase merch, chat rooms to hang out in, and even gaming tournaments.

There's no doubt that being online-only does take some of the shine away, but regardless, this seems like it's going to be one heck of an event. The main part for me though is how open to access it'll be - no need to hunt down shaky camcorder footage of your favorite panels on YouTube this year, folks.








