Payday 3 will see the original crew heading to New York City

It's been confirmed during the Payday 10th Anniversary Livestream that Payday 3 will see the original characters from the first game in the series heading to New York City for some big-city heisting action.

Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are all set to return in what the game's director, Erik Wonnevi, calls a "living, enormous representation" of New York City. It'll be set several years after the events of Payday 2, and will see the characters being forced to return to a life of crime after seemingly hanging up their masks.



The new game will apparently have more focus on modern aspects such as crypto, with Starbreeze stating that "the world of Payday has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, cryptocurrencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities."

The game is apparently set to release in 2023, with developer Starbreeze having recently secured a new publishing deal with Koch Media. It's also due to release on PC and consoles.