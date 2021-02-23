Play Black Ops - Cold War online for free later this week

If you've yet to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops- Cold War, then there'll be a good opportunity to give it a try later on this week, as the multiplayer modes will be free to play between the 25th of February and the 4th of March.

The free week due to the launch of Season 2, and will include the new Zombies Outbreak, along with the regular multiplayer modes. Outbreak, in particular, should be an interesting twist to Cold War, and will see players attempt to complete a set of five objects while trying to survive within the "Outbreak zone," including missions to defend, escort, retrieve, eliminate or hold locations.



There's also a new Apocolypse 24/7 playlist that will include a mix of different game modes on the Apocalypse map, and Hun Game, that will see you rotate through 20 different weapons in a free-for-all brawl. There's even double XP up for grabs during the free week, and of course, if you decide to buy the game, you'll keep any progress you've made.