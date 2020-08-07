Play Borderlands 3 for free this weekend!

If you've yet to check out the excellent Borderlands 3 yet, then now's your chance, as the game will be completely free to play on PC, Consoles and Google Stadia until the 10th of August.

The free weekend will give you unrestricted access to the full game, although the exact ending times vary between consoles, PC, and Stadia.



It's available on every platform the game is released, however, so there's no reason not to give the game a go.

If you do decide to buy, it's also on sale, although again the exact amount varies between platforms - however, the sale price on Steam is a whopping 50% off - not too shabby for a year old AAA title.



