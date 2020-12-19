Play Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War multiplayer for free

Season One of Black Ops - Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone is now live, and to promote the launch, the multiplayer mode for Cold War is free to play up until Christmas Eve.

There are only five days left to try it out, but you'll be able to dive into some good old Team Deathmatch, Domination, 2v2 Gunfight, Nuketown and Raid the Mall, with new modes Prop Hunt, Combined Arms Hardpoint, and Fireteam Dirt Bomb coming on the 21st of December.

Now's your chance to experience the next evolution of Black Ops Multiplayer.



Jump into the #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer Free Access Week through 12/24. pic.twitter.com/v7c7BMgAsX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2020

If you already own the game, fear not - as it's also double XP season, with double weapons bonuses also being dished out until the 21st - with double battle pass XP from the 22nd until the 28th.

You'll need to grab the Battle.net app to take part in the free trial.