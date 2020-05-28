Play Far Cry 5 for free this weekend

If you've not had a chance to play Far Cry 5 yet, then this weekend will be a good chance to take it for a test drive. The game will be free for the entire weekend, and you can start pre-loading the game now so you can make the most of the time available.

The fifth installment in the Far Cry series of first-person shooters is a decent return to form. It sees you facing off against a doomsday cult in Hope County, Montana, and there's a good mix of first-person action and world exploration.



You'll retain any progress you make in the game, and there'll be a discount available too, should you decide to buy it. In fact, the standard edition is just $15, or around 75% off the usual price, which isn't bad at all. The various special editions, season pass, and various DLC are also all discounted.

You can start pre-loading the game now, and play for free from 9 am PT on the 29th through to 1 pm PT on the 31st.