Play medieval fighter For Honor free this weekend

If you're looking for something for the weekend, look no further than For Honor, a medieval fantasy action-fighter which will be going free-to-play from the 23rd to the 27th of July.

The free-to-play period kicks off tomorrow on Uplay, although you can start preloading the game now if you want to do so. The event is aiming to bring some new players to the game, which has begun to slide a little recently. It's a decent game though, and there's a lot of updates being added all the time.



There's a multitude of multiplayer modes to get stuck into, including the popular 4v4 Dominion mode, where you must fight to capture and hold zones on a battlefield. There's plenty of other modes too, such as 1v1 duel, elimination, and a good old fashioned skirmish.

As always with these free events, if you decide to pick up the game it'll also be on sale, and your progress in the game will carry over, so it's well worth checking out - and hey, as we always say, free is free, right?