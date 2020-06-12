Play Modern Warfare multiplayer for free this weekend

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now underway, and you can give it a try for free via Call of Duty: Warzone, which is also free, for the whole weekend.

Through until the 15th of June, you'll be able to access Modern Warfare's online modes via the Warzone client, although it will be limited to a selection of five maps, including the new Zhokov Scrapyard and Hardhat.





There's also a Gunfight playlist to check out with seven maps included, so there's plenty to keep you occupied. You can download Warzone if you want to check it out but have no interest in Battle Royales, but it's a hefty download so the sooner the better.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare also includes three new maps, a new operator known as Captain Price.