Play PUBG for free all this weekend on Steam

PUBG is free to play for the whole of this weekend, giving you a good chance to try the game, and the new version of the Vikendi map, out before you buy.

Vikendi is worth checking out, with ridable trains, an abandoned theme park, and plenty of close-quarters action. PUBG is a fairly serious shooter, so it's not for the casual gamer, but if you think you can hang, I still believe it's one of the best Battle Royale's out there.



The good news is that you'll also be able to grab the game for half price if you do decide to keep it. The game won't allow you access to the ranked playlist or in-game store in trial mode, but you'll keep any progress you do make if you decide to keep the game.



