Play Resident Evil 2 as Geralt with this mod

Everyone loves the awesome Resident Evil 2 remake, and everyone loves Geralt of Rivia, so it was inevitable that the two would collide at some point. That time has now come with this pretty excellent new mod that adds Geralt to the game.

Admittedly he doesn't quite fit into the vibe of Resi 2, but who cares, right? He's looking sufficiently badass in his armour and chain mail. Unfortunately, his sword won't come in handy when dealing with hoards of undead, being unusable in-game.

The mod is created by modder Wiwilz, and replaces Leon with the infamous character, who now stars in his own Netflix series. While the mod won't change the gameplay, it is really nicely done and should make your next playthrough a little more amusing.

You can grab the mod here.