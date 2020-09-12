Play Star Citizen free for the next two weeks

Star Citizen, the space trading and combat MMO is now free to play for the next two weeks, with 16 of the game's top tier ships available to try out during the event.

The 16 ships on offer have been chosen by the community itself, and are "prime representatives of the best and most iconic" ships available. Members of the community will also be able to vote for their favourites, in the "Ship Showdown," a yearly contest that will see the best ship crowned the winner.

The event will be running until September 23rd.