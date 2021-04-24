Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free this whole weekend

Warhammer: Vermintide 2's latest expansion, Chaos Wastes, released earlier in the week, and to give everyone an opportunity to see what the fuss is all about, the game is having a free-to-play weekend on Steam.

Prepare for the unexpected and overcome new challenges in this new rogue-lite inspired game mode with this free update to Vermintide 2. The Chaos Wastes offer a great experience for both experienced players and new players alike, so never has there been a better time to onboard your buddies and get to chopping and blasting your way through the hordes of pactsworn!

According to the blurb, the new expansion is a "great experience for both experienced players and new alike," so it might be a good time to get involved and join in the fun. If you've played on previous free weekends, you'll be able to carry on where you left off last time, and if you do decide to buy, it's also 75% off right now, or just $7.49 - not bad at all.

The free weekend ends tomorrow, on the 25th of May.