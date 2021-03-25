Play Watch Dogs Legion Online for free this weekend

While it's been off to a rocky start and suffered various delays and technical issues,, the online mode for Watch Dogs Legion is finally here, and if you don't already own the game, you can take it for a spin this weekend completely for free.

The online mode is separate from the single-player experience, unlike previous Watch Dogs games, but still gives you a good opportunity to go roam the streets of London if you've not had a chance to do so yet. If you do want to try out the online features though, then now is a good time to do so, although I am personally a bigger fan of the single-player experience.



One downside is the free trial will only have access to half of London, with the other half of the map locked out. The game will be free to play between the 25th and 29th of March, and you can even start preloading the game right now. As you'd expect, if you do decide to buy the game after the free weekend, then you'll also keep any progress you've earned.

Both the game and season pass are on sale right now too, with the main game being 50% off on all storefronts, and the season pass is 25% off.



