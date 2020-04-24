Play XCOM 2 for free for the rest of April

XCOM 2 is holding a free trial event right now on Steam and Xbox One, which means you'll be able to enjoy the turn-based tactics game for the rest of this month.

The game was released back in 2016, as a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, taking place 20 years after the events of the first. It sees players fighting as part of a resistance against the alien invasion of Earth, and the totalitarian regime that controls world government.





The game is turn-based with a top-down perspective and allows you to command squads of soldiers to fight tactically against the invading aliens.

The free week promotes the newly released XCOM: Chimera Squad, which is a further sequel to XCOM 2 and sees humans and aliens team up for the first time.

The free period ends on the 30th of April, and if you should decide to continue playing after that date, you can buy the game for 75% off right now, which is a pretty hefty discount.