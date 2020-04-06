Playing Dark Souls 3 with a Ring Fit is now a thing

If you want to get your heart rate up in more ways than one, then this mod for Dark Souls 3 is for you, as one creative player has managed to get the game working with his Nintendo Switch Ring Fit.

It's not the most terrible idea... no, I take that back, it is a terrible idea on so many levels, but it makes more sense than a Guitar Hero controller at least. But hey, at least the creator, SuperLouis64, can stay healthy while it gets his ass handed to him.

As you can see in the video above, Louis is seen jogging on the spot and using the Ring Fit to attack enemies, which is actually pretty cool. I don't know how long you could realistically play like this for though, given how much running is involved in this game.

Worse, you have to squat to do an Estus flask, for example, so, yeah, you're gonna get knackered pretty quickly.

Still, this is technically quite impressive! What odd control schemes would you like to see used in Dark Souls? Let us know down in the comments.