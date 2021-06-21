PlayStation CEO suggests they're looking to expand crossplay support

Sony have been traditionally lackluster when it comes to allowing developers to enable crossplay on their platform, much to the chagrin of Xbox, Nintendo and PC players. It's arguably become something of a disadvantage, with Microsoft promoting crossplay at every opportunity it gets. That may be about to change, though.

Court documents that have emerged from the Epic vs Apple legal battle have revealed that Sony charge a special royalty that game publishers have to pay to enable crossplay, as an insurance policy that Sony sees as a way to prevent players from ditching PlayStation for other platforms, while still using Sony's infrastructure to actually play the game. This could explain why a lot of games, including Borderlands 3, are looking to support crossplay everywhere except PlayStation.

Indeed, Gearbox called Sony out about the situation last month, but now, CEO Jim Ryan, speaking to Axios, stated that Sony wants to support crossplay in more games going forward. "We support and encourage cross-play," he noted, stating that games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty and Minecraft already supported it, with Destiny 2 on the way.

But will they drop the charge, that clearly exists to discourage games from implementing crossplay on PlayStation? That remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Apple vs. Epic is changing the landscape of the gaming industry.