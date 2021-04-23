PlayStation Studios has launched a Steam curator franchise page

Sony seems keen to bring more PlayStation exclusive IP's and titles to PC, and one surefire sign of this new trend is a new Steam curator page, which has been opened up by PlayStation Studios, which will serve as a landing page for all its games on Valve's digital store.

Games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already linking to the new page, but it's fairly devoid of content, at least right now. It seems tied to PlayStation studios, though, and it'll be nice to finally have an easy way to browse all these games in one location. It's still pretty weird to see PlayStation make an active stall for themselves on Valve's platform, though, but I can certainly get behind it.

Days Gone is releasing on PC on the 18th of May, and according to PlayStation's Jim Ryan, there'll be a "whole slate" of PC games heading to PC in the future. This is pretty exciting news for PC gamers, and I'm excited to see what kind of titles may be heading our way. I think one that our fans are very keen to see would be Bloodborne's remake, although that seems less likely right now.



