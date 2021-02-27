Pokemon Legends: Arceus New RPG Announced

Nintendo have announced a new game set to release in early 2022, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, here is the release trailer:





The new game takes us back to the Sinnoh region where you’ll catch, survey and research wild Pokemon long before the time of Ash, Misty and Brock. You’ll still see familiar faces in though with your starter Pokemon being Cyndaquil, Oshawott and Rowlet and your aim will be complete the regions first Pokedex.

In order to catch new Pokemon you’ll need to study the Pokemon’s behaviours and then throw pokeballs. You can also battle them using your own Pokemon which you’ll enter a battle seamlessly with a new camera angle to take you into the immersive world which you’ll be playing in. The team are also releasing new versions of Diamond and Pearl which we are also looking forward to.

We’ll bring you more news when we hear about it for this new and exciting adventure!