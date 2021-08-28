Police Simulator: Patrol Officers multiplayer mode is out now

The update "Nightshift with Friends" has been released for Police Simulator so you can enforce the virtual town of Brighton with your friends. The game is in early access with updates constantly coming out to keep players entertained. The next update will be a two player co-op mode and will introduce even more traffic offences making the game more varied and realistic.

The developers have already released an update adding a new vehicle, an additional district and a new police computer to check vehicles and persons which makes the game even more realistic to delve into the world of Policing.









Head on over the stores Steam page here to check it out and you can check out their roadmap to updates on their Trello board here.