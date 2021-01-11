Polish regulator investigates CD Projekt over Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco

The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) is the latest organization to enter the Cyberpunk 2077 drama, opening a formal investigation into developer CD Projekt Red over the state of the game released on consoles.

According to local paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, and confirmed by PC Gamer, the UOKiK will be monitoring CD Projekt Red as it attempts to bring the game up to standard. Speaking to PC gamer, a spokesperson stated that;

We ask the entrepreneur to explain the problems with the game and the actions taken by him. We will check how the manufacturer is working on introducing corrections or solving difficulties that prevent the game from playing on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to people who have complained and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the inability to play the game on their equipment despite the manufacturer's previous assurances.

In theory, the UOKiK could fine up to 10% of CD Projekt's annual revenues if it finds they have not done enough to fix the issues with the PS4 and Xbox One versions. It seems unlikely things will progress that far, but it's a fire that's now been lit nonetheless.



