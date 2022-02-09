Power to the People - Released on Steam



A game that is going to resonate with a lot of people across the world right now with high gas and energy prices, Power to the People has been released. The game is a tycoon-esque game that will require you to both implement micro and macro strategies to maintain power grids of cities and of course overcome any disasters.

The game offers a multitude of modes ranging from sandbox, campaign and even weekly challenges. There are of course five continents with 14 missions all varying in difficulty. The game has a very large research tree without over 30 perks to research and upgrade with their points system.

The game offers a wide variety of playstyles to suit you and your strategy or the city you are needing to power. You can go for the power plants and energy storage methods of your choosing to make the most use out of what nature has given to you or forge your own path.

