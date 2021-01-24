Pre-order System Shock Remake next month and get an early demo

The release of the System Shock remake is drawing ever closer, with the game becoming available for pre-order as of next month on Steam, Epic Store and GOG according to Nightdive Studios.

The best bit is if you do pre-order the game, you'll get access to the "final demo" version of the game, that will include the medical and cyberspace levels, which are apparently now in a near-final state.

The demo levels will feature new voice dialogue, features, and polish, although the team state they will still "improve on the experience" based on feedback from the demo. There's more good news, too - if you pre-order the game you'll also get System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.

Kickstarter backers who pledged $30 or more will also get System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free, with both promised for release at around the same time. SS2: EE is a port of the original System Shock 2 to Nightdive's KEX engine, with brand new models and graphical enhancements.



