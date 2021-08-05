Preload Far Cry 5 now and play for free starting tomorrow

You can now start preloading Far Cry 5 ahead of the free to play period that kicks off on both the Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect stores tomorrow, the 9th of August.

The game will be free throughout the rest of the week and the weekend, and it's a great opportunity to try the game out if you've been on the fence so far. It's a solid entry into the series and, while the political aspects turned out to be a little bit underwhelming compared to what I was expecting, it's still a pretty decent story and there's a ton of stuff to do in the game.

It's also got a lot of additional things to do such as custom maps that you can download or share, including, randomly (and happily for me as a Brit) a perfect recreation of a Greggs bakery. The custom maps alone will swallow up your entire weekend.

And as you can see, the game is pretty. Very pretty. It's definitely worth checking out this weekend if you get the chance.

The game's free trial period starts on Ubisoft Connect a little earlier, tomorrow at 6am PDT, while the Epic Games Store goes free two hours later at 10am PDT. And the best part is, if you decide to stick with it, the game will be on sale for 80% off on both stores.