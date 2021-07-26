Prices leak for AMDs Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT cards

It's been a rough 12 months for anyone looking to buy a graphics card, and there are no signs of that getting better any time soon. Despite this, there's no shortage of new graphics cards being released (although few actually get their hands on them) - and the latest, the RX 6600 and 6600 XT from AMD, will allegedly retail at a very competitive price.

The cards are supposedly due to be revealed on the 11th of August, and have been rumoured for some time now. The one thing we haven't really known so far is the pricing, with the GPUs expected to have 32 CUs and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, along with 32MB of AMD's Infinity Cache. This would put the cards at around the level of the RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti.

This makes the pricing, at least if rumours via Neowin are to be believed, quite competitive. The 6600 XT, the higher end card of the two, will allegedly be sold for $349, while the non-XT version will sell for $299, which will make it the cheapest card in that class out there.

The cheaper of the two is allegedly set to launch later than the XT version, though. If there's enough stock to cater for demand, we can see these cards proving incredibly popular, although so far the silicon shortage seems to be continuing its stranglehold on the consumer GPU market.