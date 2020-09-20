Project 17 mod porting Half-Life 2's opening to Half-Life Alyx

The iconic opening of Half-Life 2 finds you heading to City 17 for the first time aboard an old soviet-style train, following what I can only describe as a wild hallucination where a man with a briefcase told me to 'rise and shine' - and never before will it have felt so real, as one mod group are porting the whole sequence over to Half-Life: Alyx.



Project 17 aims to re-create the whole opening sequence as a VR tailored experience. It makes sense as there's little to no actual combat in the opening sequences of the game, instead, you explore your environment, get used to the oppressive atmosphere, get lost, and put a can in the trash.

The project will port the entire Point Insertion level and as you can see from the trailer above, it looks great. The mod itself isn't out yet, but the team is posting updates on their website.