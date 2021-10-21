PS4 classic God of War is releasing on PC early next year

God of War, one of the crown jewels of the PlayStation 4, is finally making its way to PC next year, with listings now appearing on Steam and an official announcement confirming the release date as January 14th, 2022.

There's been a lot of speculation lately that the game, which has previously been PlayStation exclusive and originally released back in 2018, would be heading to PC. That was confirmed by Sony Santa Monica's community manager, Grace Orlady, who announced that "We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022!"

All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.

The PC version will feature a range of enhancements over the original PS4 release, including improved graphical features, support for 4K resolutions and ultrawide displays, as well as DLSS support, which should make for a pretty definitive experience.

According to the blurb, there'll be full support for keyboard and mouse too, if you're that kind of person. Finally, there'll even be some new bonus content exclusive to PC;

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

It's an interesting next step in Sony's slow march towards PC, with other games such as Horizon Zero Dawn clearly being successful for the company. There's also God of War: Ragnarok set to release on PS5 next year, so hopefully, that may also end up coming to PC too? You can pre-order God of War (2018) now on Steam for $50.