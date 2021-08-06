PUBG gets a bizarre name change ahead of free-to-play week

PUBG, previously known as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, is getting another name change ahead of the free-to-play week that'll be coming later on in the month.

The new name will be PUBG: Battlegrounds, which effectively makes the new, full title Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. It's a bizarre and unnessasary change if you ask me, but I suspect it may be to line up with other games coming in the PUBG universe, which will likely take the same PUBG: Gamename format.

In reality, though, I suspect everyone will carry on calling it PUBG. What's the point in an abbreviation if you're just going to unabbreviate it? In more exciting news, the game is also going free to play next week, on the 10th of August, but only for one week. The free-to-play period celebrates the launch of the Blackpink crossover that will be coming into the game, with brand new decals for airships and buildings in the game.

According to some rumours, the free-to-play week is to test the water for a potential move to being permanently free-to-play. This particular free period was accurately predicted by a known PUBG leaker, who claims that if it's successful, the game may become free for everyone.

PUBG has had a lot of new content and love lately, with a huge new map launching last month, Taego, which is a huge 8km squared. As mentioned, a bunch of new games set in the PUBG Universe, such as The Callisto Protocol, are also on the way. Perhaps it'll now be known as PUBG: The Callisto Protocol?