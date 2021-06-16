PUBG is getting a brand new full-sized map next month

PUBG is getting its first brand new map since the release of Miramar next month with Taego, also known as Project Tiger. The new map is a full 8x8km map that will feature, for the first time, player respawns.

It's the first of two new maps coming to the game and will feature a respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends, Fortnite and Warzone. We're not quite sure how that'll work yet, but it'll possibly be similar to Warzone, with players fighting off to see who gets the chance to return. We should be able to find out more on the 7th of July, though, when it's due to release.

The trailer above shows us some of the layout of the map, which seems to feature a small island and a larger landmass for players to battle on. It's set in Korea, and will be themed around a Korean village/town.

Also on the way is a new map known as Kiki, which based on the concept art seems to be a very dense cityscape with a somewhat Cyberpunk-esque feel to it.