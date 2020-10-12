PUBG's new volcanic Paramo map is coming next week

There's a new map on the way to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, and it's launching next week when Season 9 gets underway - and this time - things are little, well, different.

Known as Paramo, it's themed around a Peruvian city, with a huge volcano dominating the skyline. Unlike other PUBG maps though, the map will constantly change with what PUBG Corp calls a "dynamic landscape" - depending on how angry the volcano is.





The new map was teased last week with another Jonathan Frakes trailer in the style of Fact or Fiction, which itself is brilliant and a tradition I hope will long continue. The great thing about the new map is that it'll be different each time, which should keep things feeling fresh and more exciting.

Apparently, the map has "thousands" of different configurations, so it'll take a lot of playing before you're able to fully master it in the way you might have done with previous PUBG maps. The map also will feature a flying helicopter with cargo, that players may be able to shoot down - possibly for loot?

Season 9 and the Paramo map are launching on the 21st of October.