PUBG turns three today and celebrates with new content

It's hard to believe PUBG is three years old already today, but in that time 's faced stiff competition from competitors such as Fortnite and Call of Duty who have jumped onto the Battle Royale bandwagon.

The good news is that PUBG does not intend to be left behind, announcing today that they're working on bringing new maps, weapons and gameplay experiences to the title.

According to PUBG Corp, the 6.2 update is testing now and will include a rewaorked Vikendi map, other map reworks, "new maps, new weapons and mechanics".

There's also a set of free skins currently up for grabs to celebrate. Designed by PUBG community members, the skins include a hoodie, M416 and various parachute skins. You've got till the 23rd of April to grab them for free.



