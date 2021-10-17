Rainbow Six Extraction release date may have accidentally leaked

The release date of Rainbow Six Extraction, a new zombie co-op entry in the Rainbow Six series, has been leaked accidentally by Ubisoft, and if accurate would mean the game will launch on the 20th of January 2022.

There's been no official announcement or release date as of yet, but we did know already that the game had been pushed back until January of next year, so the date makes sense. Extraction was due to release earlier this year but was delayed four months to give teams the chance to "fine-tune" before the release, with the team suggesting the game could gain some big improvements with the extra four months.

The way the date was leaked is strange. An old news post from June of this year was updated to reflect the new release date. It's not known if this was an administrative error, or an intentional teaser, but Ubisoft has had little official to say since the update was spotted.

Extraction is a departure from previous entries, with Ubisoft suggesting it will appeal to existing fans of the franchise as well as "those looking for a new PVE co-op game" to play. It's recently been touting some of the unique features too, such as 12 "ever-evolving" maps that are never quite the same each playthrough, as well as dynamic mission objectives, a huge array of weapons and gadgets, and more.

The game does seem focused on replayability, which I'm excited to see in action. The game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Amazon Luna & Google Stadia.