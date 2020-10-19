Rainbow Six Siege could be coming to Xbox Game Pass

It seems Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege could be heading to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, based on some cryptic tweets from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

The tweet in question shows an image of a castle siege with six rainbows above it - a blatant clue if ever there was one. Rainbow Six Siege has been out for over 5 years now but is still enjoying huge player numbers - so it would be an appropriate time to keep the momentum going by joining Game Pass.

If true, it would make the game one of the few Ubisoft titles to launch on Game Pass, and would position its launch just in time for its next-gen debut. The game will also support Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning 4K, 120FPS on Xbox Series X.

It'll likely be exclusive to Xbox consoles though, as no Ubisoft titles have launched on Xbox Game Pass for PC - which isn't too surprising given Ubisoft owns a rival store platform on Windows. Still, despite the not-so-subtle hint, put this in the rumour bucket for now.







