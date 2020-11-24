Rainbow Six Siege launching charity bundle in aid of AbleGamers

Rainbow Six Siege's Sixth Guardian Program is a new initiative to sell special in-game items to raise money for charities with every season, and the first of these, launching alongside Operation Neon Dawn, is raising money for AbleGamers, a charity that aims to supply controllers and assistive technology to players with disabilities that prevents them from using a traditional game controller.

The bundle supporting AbleGamers includes special headgear, a new uniform, and a brand new weapon skin, along with a new weapon charm for Doc. The new gear all feature the AbleGamers logo, and will cost $9.99 - with the proceeds of all sales going to the charity.

The game is also getting a bunch of accessibility updates in the latest season, including voice-to-text and text-to-speech support, chat assistance, and new visual and audio accessibility options.