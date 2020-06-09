Rainbow Six Siege new operators have leaked

If you've been dying to know who Rainbow Six Siege's next operators are, then wait no longer, as several leaks have revealed new operators for both Season 3 and Season 4.

The two leaked separately, with the first being word of mouth and a leaked video showing a new attacker, codenamed Scout, who uses a drill, plus has a camera that can see through walls.

YouTuber Gamer Felonies posted a video on YouTube, presumably filmed on a 2005 Sony Erricson cameraphone while high on acid, which shows off the new operator and a new map. It does somewhat back up the claims being made, though.

The other new operator will be known as Aruni, a defender with a robotic arm and laser gates, apparently. Both can be seen in the above video.

The map showcased is a rework of the Chalet map and is expected with Season 3. There are a few differences to be found for the keen observers of you out there, such as a new accessible roof in Trophy Room.



