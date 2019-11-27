Rainbow Six Siege will be refocused on story next year

Ubisoft have stated that they want to put more focus on the story and characters within Rainbow Six Siege in it's plans for the game in 2020.

Speaking in an interview with IGN, presentation director Alexander Karpazis stated that the development team are looking to introduce more story elements within the quarterly updates in 2020, stating that story is "going to be huge for us", and that the new focus will start with Year 5, Season 1's update.

The plans will apparently include Nighthaven, a private militia founded by Kali, and that the new story will be told in the Battle Pass and through new operators.

There's no details yet on what exactly all of this means, be that new cutscenes, integrated story elements, discoverables or whatever else, but clearly the plans are big. Ubisoft already created a new team called Rainbow Six Universe back in February of this year, who's goal was to create more storytelling elements within the game and through social media channels.

The game has slowly been moving this way for a while, with the Outbreak event in 2018 adding the ability for operators to talk to each other for example, but it seems Ubisoft are keen to expand on this in a big way.

Stay tuned to GameFront for any more news on this as we learn it.