Randy Pitchford is departing Gearbox games to head up movies

There's some major change going on at Gearbox right now, with the studio's CEO Randy Pitchford stepping away from the games division to focus on their pivot to movies and TV, becoming the new president of Gearbox Studios, the new subsidiary focused on traditional entertainment mediums.

Pitchford confirmed the news on Twitter, explaining that CTO Steve Jones will be stepping up as president of Gearbox Software. Pitchford won't be entirely removed from the video game division though, as he'll remain CEO of Gearbox as a whole, and that he'll "continue wearing a creative hat" when it comes to the video game side while stepping away from the day-to-day.

Congratulations to Steve Jones, who I have recently promoted to become President of Software at The Gearbox Entertainment Company. Attached is a diagram of the high level organization chart along with excerpts from my internal staff letter announcing the promotion. pic.twitter.com/4FeX94SIW2 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) October 6, 2021

It's clear Gearbox has been flirting with Hollywood, back at E3, we saw Pitchford hanging around with the actors of the Borderlands movie, and awkwardly attempting to high-five Kevin Hart.

As for the plans for Gearbox Studios, we already know about the upcoming Borderlands movie, which is still in production with no release date set, but plans beyond that remain a mystery. I assume there will be more adaptions of Gearbox franchises, though.