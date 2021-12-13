Rapper Dr. Dre shares preview of new GTA Online update music

Infamous rapper Dr. Dre has posted a sneak preview of a new music track that will feature in the upcoming GTA Online update known as The Contract, which will be released later this week.

Dre posted the preview to YouTube, and while the song hasn't been given a title, we now know that it'll also feature fellow rap artist Eminem. We also got a preview of some in-game cutscenes on Instagram, shared by rapper Anderson .Paak, who will also be involved with the new update and the song.

The screenshot shared on Instagram shows Paak and Dre recording the track, with both artists also appearing in the update itself as characters that you'll encounter.

The free update releases on Wednesday this week and will see you team up with Franklin and Lamar from GTA V, who have gone into business offering help to 'high-profile' celebrities, which will include Dr. Dre.