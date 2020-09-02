Ray Tracing is heading to Fortnite and Black Ops: Cold War

The number of games that support Nvidia's RTX Ray Tracing technology has been, to date, somewhat limited. That might be about to change however with both the introduction of the next-generation of RTX cards and, more importantly, two heavy-hitters in the industry confirming support for the technology is on the way.

Both Fortnite, the most popular battle-royale and, quite possibly game generally right now will be getting ray tracing support, as confirmed during Nvidia's Ampere announcement.

Fortnite will be enabling several ray-tracing effects, including reflections, shadows, global illumination, and ambient occlusion. Ray tracing uses real-time lighting calculations that will make these reflections and lighting effects much more realistic, natural, and detailed.



Activision is also bringing the technology to the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. No specific details have been released yet as to exactly what ray-tracing technologies that game will support, and games can implement varying degrees of ray tracing into their games, but you know what they say, the more the merrier.

Nvidia's new GPU's are set to make RTX more affordable than ever, with the RtX 3070 promising better than 2080 Ti performance at just a $499 price tag. Could this be the year that RTX finally gains popularity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.