Red Dead & GTA Online close in support of Black Lives Matter

Rockstar Games closed the servers for GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and other Take-Two games today in support of Black Lives Matter.

Rockstar announced the move on Twitter and stated that they will be doing so to "honor the legacy of George Floyd." Rockstar is also encouraging its followers to support civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund and the National Black Child Development Institute.

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

Demonstrations have taken place across the United States and the world which has resulted in further police violence against protestors. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

2K Games is also increasing funding for its 2K Foundations program by an additional $1 million in order to "expand its mission to help fight racial injustice." The program, which is run in partnership with Microsoft, is aimed at supporting underserved communities.

Sony's PlayStation 5 event, along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Mobile's latest season have also been delayed, along with Electronic Arts who have also delayed Madden NFL 21's announcement.