Red Dead Online: Frontier Pursuit is out now

Red Dead Online's next major update has dropped, and it sees you starting their own moonshine operation, and even opening your own speakeasy, an underground illegal drinking den.

You'll be able to create your own concoctions of moonshine, as long as you have a shack, and you're at at least Rank 5. A new character, Maggie Fike, will be helping you set up your new illegal operation, and will see you undertake a host of new story missions, where you'll get revenge on a rival operation.





Once your business is up and running, you'll need to keep coming up with new concoctions to keep the punters coming. You'll be able to improve and refine your recipe, and learn new brewing techniques, which actually sounds pretty interesting to me.

Once you unlock your own speakeasy, you'll be able to customise and decorate it, as well as add new additions such as a live band and a dance floor. There'll be some new clothes and a larger wardrobe to unlock too.