Red Dead Online Moonshine Ingredients Guide

Frontier Pursuit for Red Dead Online is now live, and it allows players to start their own illegal moonshine operation, and even open their own speakeasy, an underground illegal drinking den.

One of the key challenges in the new online update though is keeping your recipes fresh and the punters coming, and to do that, you'll need a wide range of different ingredients.

Some of these ingredients are needed for almost all concoctions, but some are rarer and will allow you to create more popular concoctions. We've gathered all the different ingredients together along with locations these can be found within the game.