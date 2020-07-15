Red Dead Online players are protesting lack of updates

The last update to Red Dead Online, Moonshiners, was released way back in December of 2019, believe it or not. Given the relatively frequent schedule that GTA Online and, subsequently, Red Dead Online has enjoyed since it launched, some players are getting a little restless waiting.

As such, players are now protesting the lack of updates in the game itself by dressing up as clowns. It all started in the Red Dead Fashion subreddit, where players share each other's fashion creations. They have also held themed events, and the most recent encouraged players to dress up as clowns, as "we're all clowns for believing we'll get an update."

The theme is the "traveling circus," and players are being encouraged by the group to dress as mimes, jugglers, clowns, or other circus acts. This escalated as player OnlyPVPCat organized a flash mob of clowns in the game, as you can see from the video above.

Still, this seems like a relatively harmless way to express frustration at the lack of updates in the game. You can actually submit an entry into the contest for the Travelling Circus event on the Red Dead Fashion subreddit while you're at it, with entries closing tomorrow.



